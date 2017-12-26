LG&E, KU to aid in Puerto Rico power restoration

Power line poles and lines downed by the passing of Hurricane Maria lie on a sidewalk in San Juan, Puerto Rico on November 7, 2017. Ricardo ARDUENGO (Photo credit should read RICARDO ARDUENGO/AFP/Getty Images) (Photo: AFP Contributor)

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WHAS11) – LG&E and Kentucky Utility Company workers are headed to Puerto Rico to help assist in a mass effort to restore power months after the destruction of Hurricane Maria.

The Kentucky companies will be joining other U.S. energy providers in accelerating efforts to return power back to normal on the island.

Officials say they have begun rounding up crews and gathering resources and plan to have linemen and personnel arriving within the first two weeks of January.

“From a logistics and planning perspective, this is an unprecedented mobilization effort for our company and the industry as a whole,” John Wolfe, LG&E and KU vice president-Distribution and co-chair of the EEI Mutual Assistance Executive Committee, said in statement. "EEI and its member utilities have been working together to provide industry aid to Puerto Rico since the hurricanes struck the island earlier this year. We know the value of mutual assistance partnerships and are proud to step up, and lend our resources and expertise to this initiative to help get Puerto Rico back on its feet.”

Equipment from LG&E and KU will be shipped from a port in Norfolk, Virginia with work expected to begin by Jan. 15.

Officials say the power outage in Puerto Rico has been the longest disruption of electricity in U.S. history.

