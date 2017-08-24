Lexington Road construction to begin in September

(Photo: jakes47s, Rick Jacobs)

LOUISVILLE (WHAS) -- Construction on Lexington Road between Grinstead Drive and Payne Street will begin in the second week of September as part of a $630,000 package of safety improvements. This segment will move from two travel lanes in both directions to one travel lane and one dedicated turn lanes.

Officials hope the redesign will help ease the flow of traffic and reduce accidents, a move which has proven to be successful in other areas of Louisville. The repaved road will include better drainage and bike lanes.

This project is part of the 2015 Lexington Road Corridor Transportation Plan within Move Louisville, a program which seeks to improve the city's transportation network.

