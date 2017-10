John Hunt Morgan Memorial in Lexington, Ky. (Photo: wikipedia.org)

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WHAS 11)--In a surprise move the city of Lexington is removing two Confederate statues from downtown.

Crane equipment was moved in to remove the statues of John C. Breckinridge and John Hunt Morgan.

The statues are being moved to a storage facility until an agreement is reached with the Lexington Cemetery.

© 2017 WHAS-TV