Lexington mayor joins push for Indigenous Peoples Day

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WHAS11) – Lexington is joining a movement to replace Columbus Day with Indigenous Peoples Day. Mayor Jim Gray made the special proclamation on Oct. 9, citing the fact that more than 31,000 people of Native American descent live in Kentucky.



Los Angeles and Austin Texas are among the cities to stop honoring the Italian Explorer.

Protestors briefly interrupted a ceremony in New York City and vandals spray-painted a Columbus statue in Rhode Island.

This move to stop celebrating Columbus Day has outraged Italian-Americans. They say eliminating their festival of ethnic pride is culturally insensitive.

