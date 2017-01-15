WHAS
Lexington abortion clinic to close at end of January

WHAS11.com Staff , WHAS 6:06 PM. EST January 15, 2017

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WHAS11) -- One of the two remaining clinics in Kentucky that performed abortions will officially close at the end of January.

The Kentucky National Organization for women announced the news on Facebook Friday, Jan. 13.
They said in part on Facebook:

"It is with extreme sadness and deep regret that I write to tell you (before you read it in the paper), that EMW WOMEN’S CLINIC, Lexington will close January 27th."

This comes after about six months of the clinic trying to obtain a license.

