Letters to retired Louisville police: Consider coming back

LMPD cruiser generic

PROSPECT, Ky. (WHAS11) -- While Louisville Metro Police hope to back up the force with 150 new officers next year, it’ll take another year to have them trained and out on the streets. To fill in the gaps, LMPD is asking for retired officers to return.

Letters from the chief recently went out to the veteran cops who’ve retired within the past seven years.

They would start earning $55,000 base pay on top of their pension.

Retired Louisville Metro Police Sergeant Todd Shaw, who put in 21 years with LMPD, is now Assistant Chief at the Prospect Police Department, so he says it wouldn’t make sense for him to go back. “It would be a pay cut,” Shaw said.

However, he admits the drive to bring retired officers back makes sense for many of them and for the city.

“Experience, saving the taxpayer’s money because you don't have to pay a pension contribution, and just re-employing officers who really want to be there,” Shaw said

This is actually the second time Louisville Metro Police sent the letters. After the first batch, 17 retired officers returned.