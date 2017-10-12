Letters: Internal investigation targets two UofL coaches

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WHAS11) -- In letters announcing their suspensions, University of Louisville Acting Director of Athletics Vince Tyra told two coaches the school was investigating their possible roles in the pay-for-play bribery and fraud scandal already being investigated by the FBI.

"Your role in some of these matters is in question," Tyra told Associate Head Coach Kenny Johnson and Assistant Coach Jordan Fair in respective October 6 letters obtained by the WHAS 11 News i-Team through Kentucky open records laws.

The letters told both men they were being suspended with pay, however, late on October 11, Tyra wrote a separate letter informing Fair the school was starting the process to terminate his contract.

"Your final date of employment with ULAA will be November 10, 2017," Tyra wrote. Fair's bio and picture were scrubbed from the basketball roster website shortly after it was announced he would be fired.

Johnson is still on leave.

The suspension letters marked the first time a university official or any official had confirmed publicly the names of coaches who were subject of an internal investigation as a result of the FBI probe which was made public September 26.

Tyra told the men they were to have no physical presence on campus and if their suspensions were still in effect when the basketball team started its regular season to not to attend any games.

It was also revealed in the October 11 letter to Fair, he received a document preservation notice on September 27, the day after the scandal broke.

Neither Fair nor Johnson have been named or charged by the FBI in its criminal complaint or investigation.

The news of the internal investigation raises additional questions about the identities of "Coach-1" and "Coach-2" in the FBI case.

According to the complaint, "Coach-1" was recorded on an undercover video in a Las Vegas hotel room discussing the scheme to pay $100,000 from Adidas to the family of a recruit in exchange for the recruit to attend "University-6" and sign with Adidas after entering the NBA.

"Coach-2", who had been described as an assistant University of Louisville coach, was in the room with named suspects Christian Dawkins and Jonathan Augustine, an undercover FBI agent and cooperating witness.

"Noting that 'University-6' was already on probation with the NCAA, Dawkins indicated that they would have to be particularly careful with how they passed money to Player-11 and his family. Coach-1 agreed, stating 'We gotta be very low key,'" the complaint read.

University of Louisville officials confirmed it was "University-6" in the complaint.

There was also mention of a coach, “Coach-2”, who had considerable influence with Adidas in securing money.

No one from the school has been criminally charged.

