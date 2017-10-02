Letters from UofL interim president to Jurich, Pitino released

Tom Jurich and Rick Pitino (Photo: Lyons, Mary)

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WHAS11) – During today’s UofL Board of Trustees meeting, the letters sent from Interim President Greg Postel to Athletic Director Tom Jurich and Coach Rick Pitino were released. The letters, sent on September 27, detail the terms of their leave and why they were placed on leave.

Jurich was placed on paid leave, while Pitino was placed on unpaid leave.

You can read the full letters below:

