WHAS
Close
Weather Alert 2 weather alerts
Close

Letter demands new probe in LMPD shooting

Letter demands new probe in LMPD shooting

Bethanni Williams, WHAS 12:15 PM. EST January 17, 2017

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WHAS 11)--A letter from the group Louisville Showing up for Racial Justice to Commonwealth Attorney Tom Wine demands a separate investigation into the shooting death of Darnell Wicker by two LMPD officers.

Police say the officers were forced to open fire after Wicker ignored commands to drop a tree saw.

According to the medical examiner's office, Wicker was shot 14 times.

During a news conference, the group which drafted the letter says this shooting can't be ignored.

(© 2017 WHAS)

WHAS

Medical Examiner report released in Darnell Wicker shooting case

WHAS

Commonwealth's Attorney takes over Darnell Wicker case

WHAS

New medical report in Darnell Wicker death

JOIN THE CONVERSATION

To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the
Conversation Guidelines and FAQs

Leave a Comment
TRENDING VIDEOS
More Stories