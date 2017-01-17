Letter demands new probe in LMPD shooting

Darnell Wicker

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WHAS 11)--A letter from the group Louisville Showing up for Racial Justice to Commonwealth Attorney Tom Wine demands a separate investigation into the shooting death of Darnell Wicker by two LMPD officers.

Police say the officers were forced to open fire after Wicker ignored commands to drop a tree saw.

According to the medical examiner's office, Wicker was shot 14 times.

During a news conference, the group which drafted the letter says this shooting can't be ignored.

