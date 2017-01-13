LeRoy Neiman Foundation to make donation to Ali Center

Muhammad Ali Center (Photo: Muhammad Ali Center)

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (AP) - The Muhammad Ali Center says it will announce a donation from a foundation established by the artist LeRoy Neiman.



The Ali Center says the donation from the LeRoy Neiman Foundation will become a prized addition to its permanent collection at the center in Ali's hometown of Louisville, Kentucky. The announcement is planned Tuesday.



The LeRoy Neiman Gallery is a popular attraction at the center.



Neiman, who died in 2012, was best known for his brilliantly colored images of sporting events and leisure activities. Ali and Neiman were longtime friends after meeting before an Ali bout in 1962.



Last year, a Neiman painting showing Ali in a boxing pose was stolen from the Ali Center.



Authorities made an arrest but the print valued at $5,000 was not recovered.

