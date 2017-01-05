LEGO expo coming to fairgrounds

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (The Courier-Journal)--Dozens of LEGO displays designed by some top experts will be featured this Saturday and Sunday at the LEGO BrickUniverse Convention at the Kentucky Exposition Center.

The event is intended to celebrate creativity and ingenuity and features displays and vendor booths. Hours are 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. both days.

BrickUniverse is a huge LEGO fan convention that offers everything LEGO under one roof with offerings for fans of all ages. Included are professional LEGO brick artists and many inspiring exhibits, along with seminars and games to play.

There are opportunities to build creations on site, and many vendors will be selling toys, bricks and mini-figures.

Professional LEGO artist Jonathan Lopes will showcase more than 30 of his select LEGO displays, including an 8-foot high model of New York City's Woolworth Building.

In addition, Chicago-based LEGO artist Rocco Buttliere will bring more than 40 LEGO models of famous landmarks from around the world. One of them is an image of the largest skyscraper in the world -- Burj Khalifa. Another of his works is a replica of Westminster Palace in London.

The Fan Zone at BrickUniverse features creations built by some of the world's best LEGO builders, including some from Kentucky. The works include castles, trains, cities, spaceships and creations. Among the displays is a 27-foot model of the USS Missouri.

General admission is $30, with tickets and information available online at www.brickuniverse.org/louisville. Parking at the Kentucky Exposition Center is $8 per vehicle.