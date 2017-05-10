Lebanon Police searching for missing young man with autism

Dakota Stover Missing (Photo: provided by family)

LEBANON, Ky. (WHAS11) -- Police in Lebanon are asking for help to locate a 21-year-old young man with autism.

Dakota Stover is 5’9’’, weighs about 167 lbs, has brown hair and brown eyes. He was last seen at Brady's Bakery, 117 West Main Street, wearing an orange tie-dye shirt, red sweat pants, and tan boots. He was also carrying a red backpack.

Stover has been missing since 8 a.m. on May 10.

If seen, please call 911 or the Lebanon Police at (270) 692-2121.

© 2017 WHAS-TV