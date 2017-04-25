WHAS
Leaders announce plan for drone port in eastern Kentucky

AP , WHAS 8:09 AM. EDT April 25, 2017

HAZARD, Ky. (AP) - Government and education partners have announced a plan to build a complex in eastern Kentucky where companies can test and make drones and train people to use them.

The Lexington Herald-Leader reports the plan was announced Monday in Hazard.

Funding for USA Drone Port is not secured. Perry County Judge-Executive Scott Alexander said it would cost an estimated $12 million to $15 million to build and might be completed in phases. He said partners will look for funding from a variety of sources, including federal grants and foundations.

Supporters say the area is a good location for such a facility, offering relatively flat land left from surface mining; large, relatively unpopulated areas to fly over; and an available workforce.

Paul Green of the Kentucky Valley Educational Cooperative said the facility could add great economic benefit for the region.

 

© 2017 Associated Press


