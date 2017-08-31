WHAS
Le Moo, Village Anchor want to help Hurricane Harvey victims

WHAS 12:53 PM. EDT August 31, 2017

LOUISVILLE (WHAS11) – Two Kentucky restaurants are looking to help Hurricane Harvey victims on Sunday and Monday.

The Village Anchor and Le Moo will be donating a portion of their food proceeds on Sunday and Monday to the Red Cross’ Hurricane Relief fund.

They are located at:

Village Anchor
11507 Park Rd.
Anchorage, KY
villageanchor.com

Le Moo
2300 Lexington Rd.
Louisville, KY 40206
lemoorestaurant.com

You can also help the victims of Hurricane Harvey by clicking here.
 

Kentuckiana Cares for Texas: Donate here to support victims of Hurricane Harvey

