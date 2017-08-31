Le Moo, Village Anchor want to help Hurricane Harvey victims

LOUISVILLE (WHAS11) – Two Kentucky restaurants are looking to help Hurricane Harvey victims on Sunday and Monday.

The Village Anchor and Le Moo will be donating a portion of their food proceeds on Sunday and Monday to the Red Cross’ Hurricane Relief fund.

They are located at:

Village Anchor

11507 Park Rd.

Anchorage, KY

villageanchor.com

Le Moo

2300 Lexington Rd.

Louisville, KY 40206

lemoorestaurant.com

You can also help the victims of Hurricane Harvey by clicking here.



