Le Moo, Village Anchor want to help Hurricane Harvey victims

LOUISVILLE (WHAS11) – Two Kentucky restaurants are looking to help Hurricane Harvey victims on Sunday and Monday.
The Village Anchor and Le Moo will be donating a portion of their food proceeds on Sunday and Monday to the Red Cross’ Hurricane Relief fund.
They are located at:
Village Anchor
11507 Park Rd.
Anchorage, KY
villageanchor.com
Le Moo
2300 Lexington Rd.
Louisville, KY 40206
lemoorestaurant.com
You can also help the victims of Hurricane Harvey by clicking here.
