LCFC stadium project on track, groundbreaking planned for 2018

LCFC stadium renderings (Photo: LCFC)

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WHAS11) -- It's a project that would give Butchertown a shot in the arm and would also give Louisville City Football Club a place to call home.

Since plans to build a new stadium were announced in April not much has been mentioned about the project. So, we went hunting for answers.



The development off of Cabel Street includes and surrounds the former Challenger Lifts site. The project would cost an estimated $200 million and would include a 10-thousand seat stadium with office, retail, and hotel space.

“The good news is that we're still on time frame. We're still going to hit that. There's going to be some positive news really soon. I can't really say what that is yet. I wish I could, but if this is something you're following. I would say definitely stay tuned because we'll have something big pretty soon,” Jonathon Lintner with LCFC said.



The club is still hoping to have financial planning done by the end of the year and break ground in 2018.



