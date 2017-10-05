LCFC stadium deal near completion

A rendering of the proposed Louisville City FC soccer stadium

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WHAS11) -- “These are the types of things, you don't know what the answer is going to be until you see it so I was happy to see it,” said Mike Mountjoy, Louisville City Football Club.



Investors and fans pleased with a Metro Council committee vote that will keep their stadium dreams alive.

“We can't be any more thrilled with this. It's a great next step,” said Tom Farmer, the Coopers.

The Metro Council Land and Economic Development Committee voted 4-1 in favor of moving forward with seeking a state TIF--or tax increment financing. Meaning, if it's approved by the state, a portion of the tax revenue will go back to investors. But moving forward with the plan didn't come easy.



“If someone is pushing me this hard to sign onto a deal that they've been working on for over a year and a half is there something wrong with the deal?” said Councilman Kevin Kramer, District 11.



Several council members grilled Louisville City FC investors about who benefits from this deal, the cost and the location.

“My interest is not in making rich people richer. My interest is elevating the status of life for citizens all the way around here,” said Councilwoman Jessica Green, District 1.



“We have roads, we have sidewalks and we have all these different things that we need. Is this something we can accommodate in our budget?” said Councilwoman Julie Denton, District 19.



“Explain to me why going west of 9th street doesn't meet that same criteria,” said Councilman Kramer.



But their concerns did not outweigh their decision to move forward with the deal. One step closer to a permanent home.

Even though this is a deal investors have been working on for months, many in the council said they felt rushed. Because of league rules, the team has to have their own soccer-specific stadium by 2020 and if they didn't it's likely the franchise would have to move to another city.

The full council vote will take place on Oct. 12.

© 2017 WHAS-TV