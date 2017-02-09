LCFC helps Campbellsville teams after fire

LCFC jerseys (photo: WHAS11)

CAMPBELLSVILLE, Ky. (WHAS11) – Louisville City FC is giving back after finding out about the fire at Campbellsville University.

The fire destroyed the men and women's soccer locker rooms. LCFC stepped in with a pledge of $5 thousand from John Neace, the team’s chairman. He hopes the fans will match that donation, giving the school a total of $10 thousand.

LCFC is also giving Campbellsville jerseys so the players have something to use until they can replace their own.

