Lawyers for Pitino, UofL to talk settlement

Mar 16, 2017; Indianapolis, IN, USA; Louisville Cardinals head coach Rick Pitino is interviewed during practice the day before the first round of the 2017 NCAA Tournament at Bankers Life Fieldhouse. Mandatory Credit: Brian Spurlock-USA TODAY Sports (Photo: Brian Spurlock, Brian Spurlock)

LOUISVILLE (WHAS11) -- A judge in Louisville has ordered Rick Pitino and UoL to attempt to settle and he's given them a deadline.

Rick Pitino is suing the school for $35 million in pay and the UofL Athletic Association is suing him back.

The organization says Pitino needs to pay back, among other things, bonus money and losses from damaged business relationships.

In the order, Magistrate Colin Lindsay has given a deadline of Feb. 8 for attorneys on both sides to see if there's hope at a settlement.

This kind of order is routine.

Pitino's attorney Steve Pence told WHAS11 news “it's a standard order and we will comply…”

UofL said it does not comment on pending litigation.



