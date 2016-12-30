Lawyer offers free Uber rides during New Year celebrations

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WHAS11) -- It's that time of year again—time to ring in the New Year. But when you're surrounded by celebrations, it can sometimes be easy to make poor choices. One Louisville lawyer is trying to make sure that doesn't happen this year.

“Type in your name, take the pledge and we're happy to send you an Uber code,” said Tad Thomas, Thomas Law Offices.

Thomas is a lawyer in Louisville. His law firm has purchased 25 Uber rides valued at $25 each. The first 25 people who go to his website and take the pledge to not drink and drive will receive an Uber code that they can use between noon on New Year's Eve to noon on New Year's Day.

“Tomorrow night, don't drink and drive. There's a number of ways to get home and take that and drive safe,” Thomas said.

He says making sure as many people get home safely as possible is a personal goal of his. Just two months ago, he lost a close friend in a drunk driving accident.

“It was a shock. He was only 44-years-old with three small children with a business and a great career and to get a call like that about a friend that you just talked to the day before. It's a shock. It's saddening and it takes a long time to get over,” Thomas said.

It's a pain that he hopes 25 families will not have to experience this year.

“I certainly hope that at least 25 people will be getting home safe tomorrow and I'm happy to do that,” Thomas said.

If you would like to make the pledge to not drink and drive, follow this link http://www.thomaslawoffices.com/.