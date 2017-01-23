Lawsuit filed against parking garage company after 2016 attack

Surveillance video of 4th Street Live parking garage attack on Jan. 26, 2016.

LOUISVILLE (WHAS11) – A lawsuit was filed against the owners of a downtown parking garage, an attorney says the owners didn't do enough to protect her from an attack.

The attorney’s attack was caught on surveillance video on Jan. 26, 2016. It shows the attorney, Kristi McMains, getting into an elevator near 4th Street Live. Her alleged attacker, John Ganobick, got into that elevator with her.

That suspect followed McMains after she exited the elevator, she ended up shooting him with her licensed handgun when he allegedly tries to rob her.

Monday’s lawsuit was filed against the garage owner and others for failing to provide suitable security.

"My one-year trageversary--I guess you would call it--is coming up on Thursday, and I knew that I didn't want this to happen to any other women. And I'm in a unique position to make change,” McMains said.

Ganobcik is charged with attempted murder, robbery, kidnapping, and criminal mischief. He has pleaded not guilty and is set for trial this summer.

WHAS11 reached out to the Cordish Company, the owners of the Fourth Street Live garage for comment but they have not returned WHAS11’s calls.

