Lawsuit filed against LMPD after deadly Herr Lane crash

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WHAS11) – A wrongful death lawsuit has been filed against Metro Police in response to the death of two teenagers killed in a crash on Herr Lane.

The lawsuit, filed on behalf of the estate of one of the victims, Alexis Gray, says two police officers did not follow LMPD pursuit procedures when they were going after Gray and Isaiah Basham which caused them to crash into a tree, killing them.

Surveillance video shows police closely following a vehicle, Metro Police later told WHAS11 News officers were not pursuing the two.

The lawyer for Isaiah Basham’s family plans to file a similar lawsuit against LMPD later this month.

LMPD has not commented on this lawsuit.

