Lawsuit filed against Katina Powell and publisher

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WHAS11) -- The attorney representing a group of women who claim they were defamed by Katina Powell's book "Breaking Cardinal Rules" wants the author and publisher to pay up.



A motion filed on August 25 claims that Powell and her co-author, as well as the publisher, changed the terms of a settlement. The attorney asked the judge to levy a $3,500 a day fine until an agreement is reached. A motion is scheduled to be heard on Monday.

It was Powell's book that led to a NCAA investigation of the University of Louisville basketball program. That lead to sanctions against the program and head coach Rick Pitino.

The University is appealing parts of those sanctions.

