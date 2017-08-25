WHAS
Close

Lawsuit filed against Katina Powell and publisher

WHAS11 Staff , WHAS 11:11 PM. EDT August 25, 2017

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WHAS11) -- The attorney representing a group of women who claim they were defamed by Katina Powell's book "Breaking Cardinal Rules" wants the author and publisher to pay up.

A motion filed on August 25 claims that Powell and her co-author, as well as the publisher, changed the terms of a settlement. The attorney asked the judge to levy a $3,500 a day fine until an agreement is reached. A motion is scheduled to be heard on Monday.          

It was Powell's book that led to a NCAA investigation of the University of Louisville basketball program. That lead to sanctions against the program and head coach Rick Pitino.          

The University is appealing parts of those sanctions.

© 2017 WHAS-TV

WHAS

Attorney asking for evidence to be unsealed in Powell civil case

WHAS

NCAA sanctions and UofL's $160 million marriage with Adidas

WHAS

UofL appeals parts of NCAA penalties on sex scandal

JOIN THE CONVERSATION

To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the
Conversation Guidelines and FAQs

Leave a Comment
TRENDING VIDEOS
More Stories