Lawsuit accuses LMPD officer of rape

TRENDING VIDEOS
-
Teens arrested after beating, killing 62-year-old man
-
911 audio: Woman bitten by boa constrictor
-
Hoosier lawmakers focus on S. Indiana tourism
-
Is Fandomfest a ''scamfest?''
-
Mapping out crime in St. Matthews
-
Kaitlynn's evening forecast 7/27/17
-
Idaho woman witnesses man chased by a bear
-
Kentucky State Fair responds to Ohio fair tragedy
-
Meyzeek Middle School allows students to choose restroom according to gender identity
-
Ky. transgender man describes guard service
More Stories
-
Fandomfest goers threaten to sue, owners maintain…Jul 28, 2017, 5:50 p.m.
-
St. Matthews Chief retires after 60+ years of serviceJul 28, 2017, 6:35 p.m.
-
Madison police chase crash captured on surveillance footageJul 28, 2017, 6:38 p.m.