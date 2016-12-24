Last-minute shoppers: ‘We're just better under a deadline'

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WHAS11) – The rush of holiday shoppers is almost over, but it ending just as busy as it started. The Paddock was open for most of the day on Christmas Eve, and the parking lots were packed.

Several shoppers said this last-minute rush has become somewhat of a tradition for them.

"I do better with the deadline. Knowing that you have to have it tomorrow, that’s what really gets me fired up,” shopper Bob Powrie said. “It’s my favorite time of the year.”

A lot of people stopped by on their way to parties with family and friends, picking up gifts and food.

"We thought we had everything, but we've got to get something for my other sister and we don't really know what she likes,” shopper David Adams said.

Shopping centers are often notorious for heavy traffic this time of year, but many said it's totally doable if you just pack a little extra patience and Christmas cheer.

"It's really actually not too bad today. So, I don't know if people planned ahead better than normal or if we're just in the right place where it's not super crowded,” shopper Jamie Kizer said.

"Don't let things get you mad or upset because it just ruins the whole holiday feeling,” Richard Merry said. “Spread some cheer, say happy and Merry Christmas to everybody, and spread my name around.”

“You’ve just got to have your money ready and probably know what you’re shopping for,” Adams said.

For those working the stores, it's the most wonderful time of the year and also the busiest.



“It makes our shifts go by quick. So, it feels like we’re here just for a second and then we clock out,” employee Lauren Hardesty said.

Stores at the Paddock are closed for Christmas, but will reopen Monday morning if you need to make any returns or start using those holiday gift cards.