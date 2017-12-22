Last minute holiday shoppers find big deals and big lines

Last minute shoppers find deals (Photo: whas11)

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WHAS11) -- If you were hoping to order online but haven’t placed that order yet- you'll likely be paying a premium price to get that package delivered on time. Otherwise, you always have good old-fashioned, last minute shopping.



If you still haven't checked everyone off your list, you're not alone.



"Last minute shopping for some family members,” Tyler Allen said while walking in The Mall St. Matthews.



"Things for my mom, and dad, and brother,” Chloe Seckman said, shopping on a break from a basketball tournament.



JC Penny's at Mall St. Matthews bustling with busy Christmas shoppers and those who waited certainly seeing the drawbacks.



"Big lines everywhere,” Allen said.



But it isn't all bad with seasonal savings at an all-time high. At JC Penny 50-percent-off markers are spread throughout the store.



"They've really got some great deals in here,” Donna Lightfoot said.



While the savings are sure to be good, the traffic is just as likely to be bad.



"It’s packed. On the ramp, it's clear up and Shelbyville Road is packed back to Frankfort. I came from Frankfort actually and it is bad coming in either way,” Lightfoot said.



Lightfoot decided to take on the trek to get last minute gifts for her grandchildren-- a task she is said is worth it.



"Pack your patience and pack the joy,” she said.



JC Penny is offering extended hours to make sure you have time to get in and shop- opening at 7 a.m. Saturday morning and not closing until midnight Saturday night. While supplies last, customers shopping Saturday will receive a coupon for $10 off a purchase of $10 or more.

