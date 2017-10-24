LaRue County principal's child porn trial postponed

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WHAS11) – A judge has postponed the trial of a former LaRue County High School principal facing dozens of child pornography charges.

The trial for Stephen Kyle Goodlett was scheduled to start on Oct. 30 but has been put on hold after Goodlett’s attorney filed a motion to dismiss alleging double jeopardy since Goodlett was charged in both federal and state court.

Goodlett previously pleaded guilty to child pornography charges stemming from uploaded nude images of one student whose cell phone he confiscated.

A new date for his trial has not been set.

© 2017 WHAS-TV