LaRue County HS students to face criminal charges

LaRue County High School (Photo: www.larue.k12.ky.us)

LARUE CO., Ky. (WHAS11) -- Hodgenville Police confirm they have launched a criminal investigation involving more than a dozen LaRue County High School students.

At least five juveniles and one adult will be charged in the case. All defendants are students at the high school.

Police said an 18-year-old female sent an inappropriate picture of herself to at least five juveniles, who then sent the picture to other students.

The student who took the photograph of herself and sent it out, as well as the students who received and forwarded the picture, will be charged with distribution of obscene matter to a minor.

Hodgenville Police Chief Marcus Jackson said he spent all day Thursday at the high school, interviewing students believed to be involved. He confiscated at least four phones, as part of the investigation.

There could be additional students involved in the case.

The charges are expected to be filed sometime this week.

