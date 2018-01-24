LaRue Co. Schools employee charged with sexual abuse

Joseph Sweat mugshot (Photo: Hardin Co. Detention Center)

LARUE CO., Ky. (WHAS11) – According to LaRue County schools, a 35-year-old newly hired computer technician was arrested Jan. 24, and he's now charged with the sexual abuse of an eight-year-old girl.



A police report obtained by WHAS, states the girl reported that after Christmas, Joseph Sweat, a district employee, allegedly touched her several times inappropriately during a sleepover at Sweat's house for his daughter.

Sweat is being held in the Hardin Co. detention center.

Sam Sanders of the LaRue County school system said Sweat has been suspended without pay pending the KSP investigation. Sweat was hired by the school system in November. He will be arraigned Jan.25.

