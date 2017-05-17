Large black bear spotted in Spencer Co.

Spencer County, Taylorsville black bear (Photo: provided)

TAYLORSVILLE, Ky. (WHAS11) -- A pile of trash and patted down grass is all that remains on Hickory Lane after a black bear was spotted in Spencer County Tuesday night.

“This is the only thing we could find that he was chewing on,” Paul Stallings says, holding up a Clorox container as he cleans up the mess across the street of his home.



It was a feast of five garbage bags, left behind by a black bear.



“Nope that's not a cow, that's a bear,” Stalling’s son Isaac said as he remembered his initial reaction to the 400-pound wild animal digging through his trash.



The not-so-subtle thief in the night was caught on video, just feet away from his audience as he enjoyed his five-course meal of trash.



“We're all standing right here, right here, it's directly across the street. We're probably 50 to 75 yards away, it doesn't care,” said Susie McCawley, the Stallings’ neighbor, who first saw the bear.



McCawley said she was driving home when she spotted the bear in her neighbor's front yard, then watched for hours as it made a dinner table in the grass.

“There was nothing to be scared of, it was just eating trash,” said little Stallings, “going back for seconds and thirds.”



“He would come back up, go back to the garbage can and get another bag, sit down there and eat,” said Stallings. “Then we finally ran out of garbage bags so he walked across the field.”



WHAS 11 News wanted to know is this could be the Bernheim bear, which has not been seen since last year. This bear was spotted on Hickory Lane, south of Taylorsville Lake near the Spencer County, Nelson County line. Bernheim Director Mark Wourms told us it's possible this is Bernie, but no one really knows for sure.



“We think that he probably went all the way back to the foothills, spent much of the winter there, and this would be the time that he would be moving back,” Wourms said.



McCawley said it's always been a dream of hers to spot a bear. That's why she went to Gatlinburg.



“I’ve been so many times, never seen one. I would've never thought pulling in this road here, sitting right in front of me would be a live wild bear,” she said.



The bear took off into the night and is gone for now, but Susie said this bear is welcome back to Hickory Lane, anytime.



“If I see it again, well, I'll be okay with that.”

He was spotted near Taylorsville Lake and with Memorial Day weekend is coming up, police want to warn that if you see a bear, keep your distance. Make loud noises, like clapping, so that it will stay away, and don't intentionally feed the bears.

© 2017 WHAS-TV