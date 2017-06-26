Land purchase announced to protect Icebox cave beetle

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WHAS11) – One of the Kentucky’s most popular state park destinations is Pine Mountain located in the eastern part of the state.

A privately-backed group called the Kentucky Natural Lands Trust announced Monday that it has purchased another 350 acres to protect from development.

The Narrows Preserve will join a 1,800-mile hiking trail planned from Alabama to New York, connecting Breaks Interstate Park with the Cumberland Gap.

The purchase also protects the Icebox cave beetle found nowhere else in the world.

So far, Land Trust, with major financial support from Louisville’s Christy Brown, The Forecastle Foundation and others have protected 4,000 acres at Pine Mountain.

