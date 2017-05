THINKSTOCK

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WHAS 11)--The name of the Lake Dreamland man killed May 2 inside his home on Lucerne Avenue had been identified.

The coroner says Scotty Scott died in surgery from a single shotgun wound.

Police haven't charged the shooter in this case, whom we're told was the father of Scott's girlfriend.

