Laila Ali remembers her father, boxing legend Muhammad Ali

(ABC News)--As 2016 comes to a close, Laila Ali, the daughter of boxing legend Muhammad Ali, is remembering her late father as a game-changer and messenger of peace.

“He felt that boxing was just his platform to do all the greater good. He took that power and used it in a positive way to make a difference in our world,” Laila Ali told Robin Roberts in an interview for the ABC News special “Game Changers.”

Laila Ali, a champion boxer in her own right, and Roberts toured the new National Museum of African American History and Culture in Washington, D.C., at which there is a tribute to her father, and reflected on her father’s legacy.

One of Muhammad Ali's closest friends, comedian Billy Crystal, paid homage to their 42-year friendship and summed him up as "a silent messenger of peace," during his eulogy at the fighter's memorial service. Even as a boxer, it’s a title Laila Ali believes suited her father.

In June, Muhammad Ali died at 74 after his 32-year battle with Parkinson's disease. Ali's inspirational story, his legacy as a champion boxer and commitment to humanitarian causes are just a few of the things that earned him his nickname "The Greatest." The three-time heavyweight champion is remembered for his quick wit, confidence both in and out of the ring, and courage to take a stand, including refusing to go to war during Vietnam.

"He put everything on the line," his daughter told Roberts. "Jail time, you know, fines, losing his career. He was in his prime."

But perhaps his biggest display of courage came when the champion fighter stood up for his own personal truth and converted to Islam. Muhammad Ali gave up what he called "his slave name" Cassius Clay -- an announcement that stirred some controversy.

"When he made the decision to change his religion, there was segregation and obviously, you know, we were going through what we were going through as a people. They couldn't see where he was going with it,” his daughter said. “But now, they respect him so much because of the stand that he took."