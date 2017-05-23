Lack of lifeguards jeopardize opening of Algonquin Pool

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WHAS11) – Last year, Algonquin Pool was the target of vandals.

The pool was trashed and playground equipment was set on fire.



City leaders cleaned up the pool, installed cameras in the park and Metro Councilwoman Mary Wooldridge says they've spent millions of dollars in improvements



“We need to make it safe – that’s the number one thing. If it’s not a safe park or safe area and that's what I am willing to do,” Wooldridge said.



She says the news she got this week about the pool in the park was shocking.



Those with Metro Parks say they can't find lifeguards that will work Algonquin Park because of safety concerns.



“Let's not stigmatize an entire area or an entire community because of a particular incident that happened and let's not deny these young people a chance to enjoy their summer the same way any other kid in any other community to have that opportunity,” Ben Johnson, Metro Parks Assistant Director – Rec Division, said.

Woolridge added, “I don't want people to be afraid to come to Algonquin Park because now of all the times we have so much going on in west Louisville that is not positive I am going to make sure Algonquin Park stays positive.”



Woolridge says if the pool doesn't open this weekend it doesn't mean it will be closed for the summer



“There is nothing to be afraid of come on out and be a lifeguard,” Woolridge said.

“It’s extremely disappointing in terms of opportunity for our young people,” Johnson said.



A pool that saw vandalism in the past is just hoping to open this year.

Woolridge says the pay for a lifeguard pays around $10 hourly but says the city may be able to pay more in order to get that pool open.

