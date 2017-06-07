La Grange city council votes to tear down home at center of illegal activity (Photo: Bradfield, Robert)

LA GRANGE, Ky. (WHAS11) -- La Grange police say a home on Cedar Springs Ct. is at the center of a case involving underage sex and illegal drugs. Random graffiti is written on the garage walls with trash scattered everywhere. Neighbors say it's been this way for years.

The home belongs to Stephen Kasey who's now facing charges of rape and kidnapping.

"We weren't what you would call friends. We were neighbors," Joyce Lochner told WHAS11. She lives across the street and says she never saw what went on inside the home.

Court documents outline a pattern of behavior between Kasey and several teenage girls. Police say Kasey raped and burned a 16-year-old with a cigarette after she refused to have sex with him. When officers showed up at the house to investigate, the police report says Kasey's 19-year-old son told them everything.

Police say on one occasion Kasey gave 14-year-old girl drugs in exchange for sex and took naked pictures of himself. His arrest was not a shock to neighbors.

"It wasn't a surprise to any of us out here," Lochner said.

Kasey's arrest is also getting the attention of La Grange City Council members. This week they voted to demolish the home after getting a look inside. The city's code enforcement officer said there were many violations, including the home not having any running water for 9 months. Neighbors say there is no working garage door.

News of the tear down comes as a relief for Lochner who says she's put up with an eyesore for years. "He was a good neighbor at first."

Kasey has 30 days to appeal the council's decision.

Kasey's 19-year-old son Tristen is charged with tampering with evidence after police say his father told him to destroy any evidence on social media.

