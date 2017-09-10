KYTC reopens I-65 South after weekend construction

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WHAS11) – Officials with the Kentucky Transportation Cabinet say I-65 South between I-64 West to I-264 has reopened early after weekend construction.

The KYTC installed a high-friction surface course between Chestnut Street and Muhammad Ali Boulevard exits to reduce the number of crashes involving lane departures on wet roadways.

Officials reopened the roadways around 1:30 p.m. Sunday

The KYTC plans to close the northbound lanes of I-65 on Oct. 20 through Oct. 23.

