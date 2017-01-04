WHAS
Ky. Transportation prepping roads for weather

Ky. Transportation prepping roads for snowy weather

Bethanni Williams, WHAS 12:26 PM. EST January 04, 2017

LOUISVILLE, KY. (WHAS 11)--Kentucky Transportation crews are in the midst of their road preparations.

As you are out, you're going to see those white brine trucks on the roadways.

KYTC has 36 tons of salt on hand.

The agency is expecting another delivery in February.

WHAS

Kentuckiana winter weather resources

WHAS

Winter weather travel safety tips and essentials

