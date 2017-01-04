Ky. Transportation prepping roads for weather

KYTC snow plow

LOUISVILLE, KY. (WHAS 11)--Kentucky Transportation crews are in the midst of their road preparations.

As you are out, you're going to see those white brine trucks on the roadways.

KYTC has 36 tons of salt on hand.

The agency is expecting another delivery in February.

