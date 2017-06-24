Ky. Students place at Skills Conference

Brandon LaDuke, Brandi Torres, and Richard Bollanos (Photo: Tiffany Zink)

LOUISVILLE (WHAS11) -- Students from around the country showcased their skills at the annual USA Leadership and Skills conference.

Four students from Kentucky placed in the conference’s awards. Three of those students are from Sullivan College of Technology and Design in Louisville, Ky. Brandon LaDuke and Brandi Torres took third in web design and Richard Bolanos won gold in Computer programming.

Students had the opportunity to try just about everything in the transportation industry, including mechanics and body work.

Career and technical school Wyotech handed out scholarships of up to $5,000 to competitors.

The event also featured two vehicles customized by Wyotech students highlighting the training they learned at the career school.

The conference ended Friday.

© 2017 WHAS-TV