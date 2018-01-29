Ky. student kicks of Monday with piano skills at elementary school

Nihal Jacob played the piano for his peers on Monday.

CRESTWOOD, Ky. (WHAS11) -- Mondays are tough enough, right? But at Kenwood Station Elementary in Crestwood the morning began on a beautiful note.

Fifth-grader Nihal Jacob played the piano for his peers on Monday.

The Principal, Mr. Davis said they like to start every Monday with what they call the Monday Morning Huddle. It’s a way to celebrate students at the school and their achievements.

© 2018 WHAS-TV