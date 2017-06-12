Ky. State Police warns of hot weather danger for kids

Kentucky State Police cruiser (Photo: wkms.org)

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WHAS11) – With hot weather hovering over the state, Kentucky State Police are reminding drivers not to leave children alone in hot cars.

While it may seem like common sense, KSP says 11 children across the country have already died from vehicular heat stroke in 2017.

To prevent such tragedies, law enforcement are advising drivers never to leave a child in an unattended car, even with the windows down.

Always lock your car and teach children that vehicles are not playing areas.

Place your purse, briefcase or even your cell phone in the back seat as a reminded that you have a child in the car.

