Ky. State Police brings joy to kids with 'Trooper Teddy'

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WHAS11) – Several Kentucky State Troopers delivered “Trooper Teddy” bears to Norton Children’s Hospital Tuesday as they celebrate 125 years of service.

Troopers wheeled wagons full of bears down the halls of the hospital.

The troopers laughed and chatted with patients, even taking selfies.

They’re hoping the teddy bears and their visit helps to lift the spirits of the children.

“We just want to come today and do our very best to do our small part in this world of showering these children with attention and love during this difficult time they’re enduring,” Trooper Michael Webb said.

KSP says they’re able to deliver the bears because of private donations.

