Ky. seniors take traditional walk through halls before graduation

LOUISVILLE (WHAS11) -- It's a senior tradition unlike any other.

More than a hundred students walking the halls saying goodbye to all of their classrooms from elementary to middle school.

Getting in their final farewell before the commencement day.

This tradition only happens at Christian Academy in Middletown.

Most seniors have been at Christian since they were kindergarteners, so the experience is emotional.

All of the students, Kindergarten through 11, line the halls and cheer on the seniors as they walk through.

At the end of their walk through the campus, the seniors go out on the school's front lawn where their parents and teachers are waiting.

