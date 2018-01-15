Ky. Science Center offers Snow Day Camp

Ky. Science Center (Photo: statesymbols.usa.org)

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WHAS11) – Many schools are out due to winter weather in Kentuckiana, and the Kentucky Science Center is offering a Snow Day camp.

"School is out, you've got work, we've got you covered," the center tweeted.

According to their twitter page, you can check your child in starting at 10 a.m.

Be sure to pack a lunch and snack for your child.

Payment will be accepted at check-in:

General public--$35

Members--$30

