Ky. Science Center offers Snow Day Camp

WHAS11 Staff , WHAS 10:04 PM. EST January 15, 2018

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WHAS11) – Many schools are out due to winter weather in Kentuckiana, and the Kentucky Science Center is offering a Snow Day camp.

 

"School is out, you've got work, we've got you covered," the center tweeted.

 

According to their twitter page, you can check your child in starting at 10 a.m.

 

Be sure to pack a lunch and snack for your child.

 

Payment will be accepted at check-in:

General public--$35

Members--$30

 

For more information on the Kentucky Science Center, click here.

