Ky. school districts closed Jan. 11-12 due to illness

WHAS11 Staff , WHAS 4:28 AM. EST January 11, 2018

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WHAS11) – Three Kentuckiana school districts are calling off school because of low attendance caused by illness. 

Washington County Schools and Taylor County Schools will be closed Jan. 11-12 due to widespread illness.

Both districts posted the announcements on Facebook Jan. 10.

Campbellsville Independent Schools are also closed January 11 due to illness. According to their Facebook post, school had previously been dismissed on January 12 for a "Teacher Work Day".

