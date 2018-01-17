KY. principal spreads joy with snow day parodies

FLORENCE, Ky. (WHAS 11)--He's the Kentucky principal who became famous overnight for his snow day music videos, putting his own spin on hit songs from Taylor Swift to Garth Brooks and Mariah Carey.

"Good morning students. This is your principal Mr. Caddell. This early morning, I've got something on my heart I gotta share with you," Principal Chad Caddell said.

It was beginning of a message sent to students and staff at Union Pointe Academy in Florence, Ky. last Monday, announcing the first snow day of the year. In the next few moments, Caddell breaks out into song, with a twist on Mariah Carey's 'Hero.'

"I see streets and roads, that have shut the city down, so I'm reaching out to you to say, school is canceled for today. Go back to bed and go out and play," Caddell sings.

It's not Caddell's first time producing a parody for his students. The first came three years ago during a two week stretch of snow days in Boone County.

"I said, what if we turned this into a song? I went home that night and took Queen's Bohemian Rhapsody and about 15 minutes wrote a parody called Snowhemian Rhapsody," Caddell said. "Parents, kids loved it. I remember telling myself, when I become a principal I want to bring that same type of fun into that culture."

He kept his promise, not once, but three times in the last week. On Friday, it was Garth Brooks.

"Well, the forecast was clear, snowmaggedon was near. Go get your milk and your bread. Here we go again. Call just came in. I can't drag my sleepy rear out of bed," he sings.

So how much time goes into creating these videos?

"I tend to work under the gun. So, I usually write them the night before, on a whim, in about 10 to 15 minutes. The only one I spent more time on was the Taylor Swift song. Parodying her gives you a great appreciation for her as a songwriter," Caddell said.

His videos were shared originally for his students and staff but quickly spread to more than a million viewers.

"It reminds us, that in the news today, everything seems to be so dark, cynical, so depressing, and angry, that people just crave something to make them laugh, for maybe a few moments to take their minds off even the stuff they're walking through themselves. People want to laugh again, to have a good time, some joy."

No doubt, we'll all be anxiously waiting to see which role Principal Caddell steps into next, but we think we all can agree, we've had enough snow days for a while.

