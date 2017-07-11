Ky. man dies after lightning strike at Fla. campground

(Photo: fs.usda.gov)

OKALOOSA CO., Fla. (WHAS11) -- A Kentucky man died following a lightning strike outside his tent on July 10 in Florida.

The lightning strike happened at the Wilderness Landing Campground in Baker, Fla.

Thirty-five-year-old Jeremy Harper of Cloverport, located in Breckinridge County, was camping with eight others in his family, including six children.

The Okaloosa County Sheriff’s Office says they believe lightning hit a tree beside Harper and it knocked him to the ground.

No one else was injured.

Harper died at 8:30 a.m. Tuesday at the North Okaloosa Medical Center in Crestview, Fla.

