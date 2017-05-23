Ky. Lottery names new president and CEO

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WHAS 11)--The Kentucky Lottery Corporation officially has a new President and CEO.

Tom Delacenserie is the lottery's new top leader.

He was appointed by Kentucky Governor Matt Bevin and confirmed by the lottery's board of directors at a special meeting May 23.

Delacenserie replaces Arch Gleason who died last year after serving in the role for 23 of the Kentucky Lottery's 28 years of existence.

Delacenserie's the current secretary and CEO of the Florida Lottery and he says he's honored to have the confidence of both the governor and the board.

Delacenserie's start date will be June 5.

