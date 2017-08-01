Ky. leaders to create grassroots effort to promote Cuba policies

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WHAS11) – Kentucky Congressman John Yarmuth and other state leaders are starting a grassroots effort to promote pro-Cuba engagement policies in Congress.

Kentucky will be the 17th state to join the National Advocacy Organization working to lift the U.S. travel and trade embargo on Cuba.

Yarmuth says at the very least, Kentucky farmers and businesses can benefit from trade with the Cuban people and businesses.

