Ky. lawmakers propose bills on ''school choice''

LOUISVILLE (WHAS11) -- Two plans described as promoting “school choice” in Kentucky could greatly impact your child’s education.

Below we are linking you to the actual documents being considered by lawmakers to help you form a better opinion of how the plans would work. We hope you share with us your opinion on our social media sites as we begin a discussion on this important topic.

The term “school choice" often refers to programs that create charter schools and tuition tax credits for families to put toward non-public schools. During the current General Assembly, lawmakers are pushing plans that will focus on both of those aspects of school choice.

House Bill 103 is sponsored by Louisville Republican State Representative Phil Moffett. HB103 would allow for the creation of charter schools in Kentucky.

House Bill 162 and Senate Bill 102 focus on tuition tax credits for those looking to send their children to schools that would meet certified state requirements but are not traditional public schools. Senator Ralph Alvarado of Winchester and State Representative John “Bam” Carney of Campbellsville, both Republicans, are sponsoring bills in their chamber. Both HB162 and SB102 have the same language. Currently, the Kentucky Legislative Research Committee website offers financial research into SB102.

CHARTER SCHOOL LEGISLATION

► http://www.lrc.ky.gov/recorddocuments/bill/17RS/HB103/bill.pdf

► http://www.lrc.ky.gov/record/17RS/HB103.htm

TUITION SCHOLARSHIP LEGISLATION

► http://www.lrc.ky.gov/record/17RS/SB102.htm

► http://www.lrc.ky.gov/recorddocuments/bill/17RS/SB102/bill.pdf

► http://www.lrc.ky.gov/recorddocuments/note/17RS/SB102/FN.pdf

