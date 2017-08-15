Ky. lawmaker's PI pleads guilty to intimidating poll workers

(Photo: KVUE)

FRANKFORT, Ky. (AP) - A private detective hired by the Kentucky Senate minority leader has pleaded guilty to attempting to intimidate an election officer and attempting to interfere with an election in connection with last year's statewide primary.



The Lexington Herald-Leader reports Attorney General Andy Beshear said in a news release that 51-year-old Keith Justice was sentenced to 30 days of home incarceration following Monday's plea. He will also pay a $500 fine and surrender his private investigator's license for one year under terms of a plea agreement.



A complaint from the Pike County Clerk's Office the night of the May 17, 2016 election triggered the investigation.



Justice was employed by Senate Minority Leader Ray Jones, D-Pikeville, who won re-election that day. Jones denied his campaign tried to interfere with anyone's right to vote.

