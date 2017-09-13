KY Humane Society waiving adoption fees for "hurricane pets" (Photo: WHAS11 Staff)

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WHAS11) -- Blanche is a brown pit mix getting used to her temporary home at the Kentucky Humane Society after making the long trip from Florida, and she has already caught some eyes.

"This is actually the first dog that we looked at," Chris Vessels said. "We came here specifically for this one, seen it online."

Vessels and his family are looking at Blanche, one of the many dogs and cats the Kentucky Humane Society has brought back to the Bluegrass State these past two weeks, helping local shelters in Texas and Florida affected by Hurricanes Harvey and Irma.

"We're helping make some space for those animals that end up in the shelters after the storms, hopefully get to stay in the area and get reunited with owners," Kristin Seaman, the Kentucky Humane Society's transport and rescue manager, said.

"When I went down to Jacksonville, Florida, that morning they had over 600 animals in their shelter," Andrea Blair, the PR and marketing director, said. "They literally could not take in another animal."

According to Blair, the Kentucky Humane Society has brought in 80 pets from Florida this last weekend. Another 10 animals originally from Houston were brought to Louisville Wednesday afternoon, and seven horses from Texas are expected to arrive Thursday morning, with more animals expected in the coming weeks.

"Many of them are doing very well and are already up for adoption," Blair said. "They've been spayed or neutered. Others will be spayed or neutered over the next day or two and will be ready for adoption."

With so many animals coming in, the Kentucky Humane Society needs more space, which is why it is looking for people to adopt and foster these animals. Thanks to a donation from the Bissell Pet Foundation, the humane society will waive adoption fees for all pets coming from the hurricane areas.

"Every adoption that we do makes space for another animal that we can help, whether it be from Kentucky or one of these storm-affected areas," Seaman said.

"It's a wonderful deal," Blair said. "It's also a great way to save a life and to help animals who've made a very long journey and now just want a really loving, wonderful forever home."

The humane society is hoping to see more stories like Blanche, who is going home with Vessels to join his family in her new forever home.

The adoption special will run through September 23.

The humane society said as of Wednesday afternoon, it has already adopted out four of the pets from the hurricane areas.

Anyone looking to adopt a pet or become a foster can get more information on the Kentucky Humane Society's website.

